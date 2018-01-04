Անհանդուրժողութիւն՝ Հենրիկ Մխիթարեանի Լուսանկարին Նկատմամբ Հայաշխարհ Հայաստան7 hours ago ՊԱՔՈՒ.- Ատրպէյճանի իշխանութիւնները մայրաքաղաք Պաքուի մէջ փակեցին մարզադաշտի մը մէկ սրահը, ուր կախուած էր Հայաստանի ֆութպոլի նախկին ազգային խումբի, այժմ՝ «Մանչեսթըր Եունայթըտ» խումբի նշանաւոր խաղացող Հենրիկ Մխիթարեանի լուսանկարը։ Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
