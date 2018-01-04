Անհանդուրժողութիւն՝ Հենրիկ Մխիթարեանի Լուսանկարին Նկատմամբ

Football Soccer - RSC Anderlecht v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final First Leg - Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Brussells, Belgium - 13/4/17 Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic - RTX35GUW

ՊԱՔՈՒ.- Ատրպէյճանի իշխանութիւնները մայրաքաղաք Պաքուի մէջ փակեցին մարզադաշտի մը մէկ սրահը, ուր կախուած էր Հայաստանի ֆութպոլի նախկին ազգային խումբի, այժմ՝ «Մանչեսթըր Եունայթըտ» խումբի նշանաւոր խաղացող Հենրիկ Մխիթարեանի լուսանկարը։

