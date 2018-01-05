2017ի Յունուարէն Նոյեմբեր Ամիսներուն Հայաստանի Մէջ Քոնեաքի Արտադրութիւնը Աճած Է 41.1 Տոկոսով

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Փանորամա».- Ազգային վիճակագրական ծառայութեան հրապարակած տուեալներուն համաձայն՝ 2017ի Յունուարէն Նոյեմբեր ամիսներուն, Հայաստանի մէջ արտադրուած է 27 միլիոն 864.3 հազար լիթր քոնիաք, որ 2016ի նշուած ժամանակահատուածին հետ համեմատած՝ 41.1 տոկոսով աւելի է:
