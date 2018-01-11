«Ֆիչ Ռէյթինկզ» Բարձրացուցած Է Երեւանի Վարկանիշը

«Ֆիչ Ռէյթինկզ» (Fitch Ratings) միջազգային վարկանշային գործակալութիւնը 22 Դեկտեմբեր 2017ին վերանայած եւ բարձրացուցած է Երեւանի վարկանիշը՝ «B+» մակարդակի «կայուն»էն վերածելով «դրական»ի, ինչ որ կարեւոր ձեռքբերում կը նկատուի ինքնուրոյն վարկային քաղաքականութիւն վարելու առաջին քայլեր կատարող համայնքի մը համար:
