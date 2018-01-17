Նալբանդեան Եւ Մամետեարով Պիտի Հանդիպեն Յունուար 18ին Հայաշխարհ Հայաստան5 hours ago ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- 18 Յունուարին, Լեհաստանի Քրաքով քաղաքի մէջ, ԵԱՀԿ Մինսկի խումբի համանախագահներուն նախաձեռնութեամբ՝ տեղի պիտի ունենայ Հայաստանի արտաքին գիրծոց նախարար Էդվարդ Նալբանդեանի եւ Ատրպէյճանի արտաքին գործոց նախարար Էլմար Մամետեարովի հանդիպումը: Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
