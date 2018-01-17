Ֆրանսայի Նախագահը Հայ Հեղինակներու Երգով Դիմաւորուած Է Չինաստանի Մէջ

ՊՈԼԻՍ, «Մարմարա».- Ֆրանսայի նախագահ Էմանուէլ Մաքրոն երաժշտական անակնկալով մը դիմաւորուած է Չինաստանի մէջ։
Արդարեւ, նախագահական նստավայրին մէջ կայացած պաշտօնական ընթրիքին ընթացքին, նախ յարգուած է յիշատակը անցեալ տարի մահացած Ճոնի Հոլիտէին, ապա նուագախումբը մեկնաբանած է Շարլ Ազնաւուրի ու Ժորժ Կառվարենցի «Պահէ՛ գիշերը» երգը։
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.