Հայաստան ԵԽԽՎ Նոր Համազեկուցող Ունի

0125yulia

 

0125yulia

ՊՐԻՒՔՍԷԼ, «Փանորամա».- Եւրոպայի Խորուհրդի Խորհրդարանական վեհաժողովի Մշտադիտարկման յանձնաժողովի նիստին Հայաստանի հարցով նոր համազեկուցող ընտրուած է:

Հայաստանի հարցով նոր համազեկուցողը ուքրանացի պատգամաւոր Իւլիա Լովոչքինան է:

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

*

Top