Արիութեան Շքանշան` Հարմիկ Յովսէփեանին

0131harmik1

0131harmik1

Նախագահ Սերժ Սարգսեանի հրամանագրով բանակի կազմաւորման 25րդ տարեդարձի առթիւ, Հայրենիքի պաշտպանութեան գործին ցուցաբերած արիութեան եւ անձնուիրութեան համար ազատամարտիկ, Դաշնակցական Հարմիկ Յովսէփեան պարգեւատրուած է Արիութեան շքանշանով:

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

*

Top