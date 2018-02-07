Քանի Մը Տողով

Թուրքիոյ ազգային վիճակագրական ծառայութիւնը տուեալներ հրապարակած է երկրի բնակչութեան թուաքանակին մասին, ըստ որոնց՝ 2017ի Դեկտեմբեր 31ի դրութեամբ բնակչութեան թիւը հասած է 80,810,525ի, ինչ որ մէկ տարուան ընթացքին 995,654ի աճ մըն է։ Քաղաքաբնակ բնակչութիւնը կը կազմէ ընդհանուր բնակչութեան 92.5 տոկոսը։
