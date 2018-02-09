Հանրային Ձայնասփիւռէն Արեւմտահայերէն Լուրեր Պիտի Սփռուին

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Հայաստանի Հանրային ձայնասփիւռը այսուհետեւ աշխատանքային ամէն օր, կէսօրէն ետք ժամը 2ին (Քալիֆորնիոյ ժամով առաւօտեան ժամը 2ին) լրատուական թողարկումները պիտի ներկայացնէ արեւմտահայերէնով: Լուրերը պիտի հաղորդէ հայրենադարձ Անի Զէյթունցեան:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.