«Պարզապէս Սարսափելի է». Սերժ Թանքեան՝ Երեւանի Աւագանիի Միջադէպին Մասին

0215serjtankian

 

0215serjtankian«Պարզապէս սարսափելի է», այպէս բնութագրած է յայտնի երգիչ եւ արուեստագէտ Սերժ Թանքեան Երեւանի աւագանիի միջադէպը, «Ֆէյսպուք»ի իր էջին վրայ: Ան իր գրութեան կցած էր դէպքին մասին պատմող «Ասպարէզ»ի լրատուութիւնը:

