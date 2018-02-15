Արմինէ Գունտաքճեան 2500 Տոլար Կը Նուիրէ «Ասպարէզ»ին Գլխաւոր Լուրեր Լուրեր Պատկերաւոր Լուրեր11 mins ago Հեղինակ եւ հրապարակագիր Արմինէ Գունտաքճեան իր ամուսնոյն՝ Վարուժանի յիշատակին, 2500 տոլար կը նուիրէ «Ասպարէզ»ին: Արմինէն իր ամուսնոյն հետ եղած է թերթիս մշտական բարեկամներէն: Ան նաեւ հրապարակագրական յօդուածներով կ՛աշխատակցի «Ասպարէզ»ին: Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
