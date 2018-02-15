Արմինէ Գունտաքճեան 2500 Տոլար Կը Նուիրէ «Ասպարէզ»ին

0216armine

0216armineՀեղինակ եւ հրապարակագիր Արմինէ Գունտաքճեան իր ամուսնոյն՝ Վարուժանի յիշատակին, 2500 տոլար կը նուիրէ «Ասպարէզ»ին:

Արմինէն իր ամուսնոյն հետ եղած է թերթիս մշտական բարեկամներէն: Ան նաեւ հրապարակագրական յօդուածներով կ՛աշխատակցի «Ասպարէզ»ին:

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

*

Top