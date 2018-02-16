«Մըքտանըլտզ»ը Հայաստան Մուտք Պիտի Գործէ Ապրիլին

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Ռադիօլուր».- Սոյն տարուան Ապրիլին, Երեւանի մէջ պիտի բացուի «Մըքտանըլտզ»ի մասնաճիւղ մը: Բացումը արդէն ծրագրուած է: «Վրաստանի մէջ արդէն 14 ճաշարան ունինք, օրական, միջին հաշիւով, 25 հազար յաճախորդով», յայտնեց վրացի գործարար Թեմուր Չկոնիա, որ նախաձեռնողն է այս գործին:
