Յունուարին Միջին Աշխատավարձը 10 Տոկոսով Աճած Է

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «ՓանԱրմինիըն».- Հայաստանի մէջ միջին ամսական անուանական աշխատավարձը Յունուար 2018ին՝ 2017ի նոյն ժամանակահատուածին հետ համեմատած, աճած է 10.2 տոկոսով: Այս մասին իր «ֆէյսպուք»ի իր էջի վրայ գրած է Հայաստանի վարչապետ Կարէն Կարապետեան: Ընթացիկ տարուան Յունուար ամսուն միջին անուանական աշխատավարձը կազմած է շուրջ 199,000 դրամ:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.