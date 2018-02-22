Պաշտպանութեան Նախարարի Գլխաւորած Պատուիրակութիւնը Կը Մեկնի Մոսկուա

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Նիուզ».- Պաշտպանութեան նախարար Վիգէն Սարգսեանի գլխաւորած պատուիրակութիւնը Չորեքշաբթի, 22 Փետրուարին կը մեկնի Մոսկուա:
Հայաստանի պաշտպանական գերատեսչութեան ղեկավարը Մոսկուայի մէջ պիտի մասնակցի Ռուսական Կարմիր բանակի 100ամեակին նուիրուած տօնակատարութիւններուն եւ հանդիսաւոր արարողութիւններուն:
