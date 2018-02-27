Երկու Տասնեակ Ոստիկաններ Կը Պաշտօնազրկուին

0228vladimir

 

0228vladimirԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Թերթ».- Հայաստանի ոստիկանապետ Վլադիմիր Գասպարեանի հրամանով շուրջ երկու տասնեակ ոստիկաններ պաշտօնազրկուեցան:

Պաշտօնազրկումները տեղի ունեցան  ոստիկանութեան միջին օղակներու մակարդակով՝ հանրապետութեան ամբողջ տարածքին:

