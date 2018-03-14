Քանի Մը Տողով

– Վերջին հինգ տարիներուն, Թուրքիոյ մէջ հոգեկան խանգարումներէ տառապողներու թիւը զգալիօրէն բարձրացած է, եւ աւելի քան 60,000 հոգի փորձած է անձնասպանութեամբ վերջ տալ իր կեանքին։
– Հարաւային Քորէայի մէջ առնուազն 400 հոգի բանտարկուած կը մնայ՝ բանակային ծառայութիւն կատարելը մերժելուն համար։
