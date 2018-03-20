Մարտ 18ին, Դանիոյ մէջ Թուրքիոյ դեսպանատան վրայ նետուած են «քոքթել մոլոթով»ներ, ինչ որ հրդեհ յառաջացուցած է շէնքին մէջ՝ նիւթական վնասներ պատճառելով։
