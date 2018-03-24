Ռուբէն Վարդանեան Ներդրում Կատարած Է Դէմքերու Ճանաչման Արհեստագիտութեան Ոլորտէն Ներս

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- «Ռոստեխ» պետական ընկերութեան «ՌՏ-բիզնեսի զարգացում» դուստր ընկերութիւնը եւ Ռուբէն Վարդանեանի New Dimension Fund Variable Capital Investment հիմնարկը մասնաբաժին գնած են NtechLab ընկերութենէն, որ կը զբաղի դէմքերու ճանաչման ատհեստագիտութեան մշակումով:
«ՌՏ-բիզնեսի զարգացում» ընկերութիւնը ձեռք բերած է NtechLab-ի բաժնետոմսերուն 12.5 տոկոսը, իսկ New Dimension Fund Variable Capital-ը՝ 25 տոկոսը:
