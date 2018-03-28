Քանի Մը Տողով

Գերմանիոյ ներքին գործոց նախարարութիւնը կը հաղորդէ, թէ այս տարուան ընթացքին Գերմանիոյ մէջ թրքական կառոյցներու դէմ առնուազն 37 յարձակում կատարուած է: Յատկա-նշական է, որ 2017ի ընթացքին Գերմանիոյ մէջ թրքական կառոյցներու դէմ իրականացուած էին 13 յարձակումներ:
