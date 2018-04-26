«Պարմա» Սուփըրմարքեթի Աշխատողները Գործադուլի Կը Սկսին

0426parma

 

0426parma

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Սիվիլնեթ».- «Պարմա» Սուփերմարքեթի Հիւսիսային պողոտայի մասնաճիւղի աշխատակիցները Չորեքշաբթի, 25 Ապրիլին գործադուլ յայտարարեցին եւ միացան ժողովրդային բողոքի շարժման:

