Մշակոյթի Նախարար Արմէն Ամիրեան Յայտարարեց Իր Հրաժարականին Մասին

Մշակոյթի նախարար Արմէն Ամիրեան յայտարարեց իր լիազօրութիունները վար դնելու մասին: Այս մասին ան յայտնեց նախարարութեան դիմաց հաւաքուած մարդոց ներկայութեամբ:

