Միքայէլ Յարութիւնեան Կը Հեռացուի Գլխաւոր Ռազմական Տեսուչի Պաշտօնէն

0509mikayel

0509mikayel

\ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Հայաստանի Հանրապետութեան վարչապետի պաշտօնակատար Կարէն Կարապետեան Մայիս 8ին, իր լիազօրութիւնները վար դնելէ առաջ, ընդունեց Միքայէլ Յարութիւնեանի հրաժարականը գլխաւոր ռազմական տեսուչի պաշտօնակատարի պաշտօնէն:

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

*

Top