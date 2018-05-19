Քէյեան Վարժարանէն Շամլեան Կ՛արժանանայ «Սարոյեան» Մրցանակին

ՖՐԵԶՆՕ.- Չարլի Քէյեան Համագաղութային Հայ վարժարանը պատուաբեր արդիւնք մը արձանագրած է, երբ իր Ա. դասարանի աշակերտներէն Անապել Շամլեան 3րդ հանդիսացած է Ֆրեզնօ գաւառի տարածքին կայացած եւ Ա. ու Բ. դասարաններու յատուկ՝ Ուիլեըմ Սարոյեանի անուան շարադրական մրցումին։
