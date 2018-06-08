Քանի Մը Տողով

Թուրքիոյ Աֆիոնքարահիսար քաղաքին կեդրոնը մօտաւորապէս 7000 օտարահպատակ քրիստոնեաներ կ՛ապրին։ Այդ Քրիստոնեաները դիմում կատարած են տեղւոյն քաղաքապետին՝ խնդրելով, որ ան քրիստոնեաներու համար եկեղեցիի մը եւ գերեզմանատան մը կառուցումը ապահովէ։ Քաղաքապետը խոստած է քննել դիմումը։
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.