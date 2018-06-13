Այսօրուան Թուրքիան Թոյլ Չէր Տար Ատրպէյճանին Հողերուն Գրաւումը. Չաւուշօղլու

ՊՈԼԻՍ, «ՀապերԹիւրք».- Թուրքիոյ արտաքին գործոց նախարար Մեւլուտ Չաւուշօղլու յայտարարած է, որ եթէ ժամանակին Թուրքիան ունենար «այն ուժը, զոր ունի այսօր», արտօնութիւն պիտի չտար «Ատրպէյճանի տարածքներու գրաւման»:
«Եթէ այսօրուան հզօր Թուրքիան ըլլար, ատրպէյճանական հողերու գրաւումը պիտի պատահէ՞ր արդեօք», հարց տուած է Չաւուշօղլու։
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.