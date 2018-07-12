150 Հազար Քաղաքացիներ Պիտի Ազատուին Ճանապարհային Երթեւեկութեան Տուգանքներէն

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Երկիր Մեդիա».- Ճանապարհային երթեւեկութեան տուգանքներու համաներման օրէնքի ընդունումէն պիտի օգտուին 150 հազար քաղաքացիներ, պիտի ներուի 13.7 միլիառ դրամ տուգանք:
Ազգային ժողովի ամպիոնէն այս մասին յայտարարեց Հայաստանի արդարադատութեան նախարար Արտակ Զէյնալեան:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.