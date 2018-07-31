Քանի Մը Տողով

Քալիֆորնիոյ տարբեր շրջաններու մէջ ծագած հրդեհները շարունակուեցան Յուլիս 30ին՝ տեղահան ընելով տասնեակ հազարաւոր քաղաքացիներ։ Ցարդ 8 զոհ խլած հրդեհներուն դէմ կը պայքարին մօտաւորապէս 12,000 հրշէջներ։ Հրդեհներէն ամենամեծը սկսած էր հիւսիսային Ռետինկ քաղաքին մօտերը, ինքնաշարժի մը խանգարումին պատճառով։
