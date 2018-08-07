ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «ՓանԱրմինիըն».- 1 Յուլիս 2018 թուականի դրութեամբ՝ Հայաստանի մէջ ընտանեկան եւ ընկերային նպաստ ստացող ընտանիքներու թիւը կազմած է 99,217:
