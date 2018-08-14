Քանի Մը Տողով

Չինացի իսլամներ վերջին քանի մը օրերուն բողոքի ցոյցեր կը կատարեն՝ հիւսիս-արեւմտեան Չինաստանի ինքնավար շրջանին մէջ կառուցուած մզկիթին որոշ մասերը քանդելու որոշումին դէմ։ Յիշեալ մզկիթը կառուցուած է 600ամեայ աւերակ մզկիթի մը վայրը, սակայն իշխանութիւնները կը պնդեն, որ անիկա կառուցուած է առանց արտօնութեան։
