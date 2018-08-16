Բանակի Թիկունքի Պետ Նորայր Եոլչեան Կը Պաշտօնազրկուի

0816norayr

 

0816norayr

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Նախագահ Արմէն Սարգսեանի հրամանագրով Նորայր Եոլչեան ազատուել է զինուած ուժերու թիկունքի պետ-վարչութեան պետի պաշտօնէն:

