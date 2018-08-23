2019ին Ճափոնը Հայաստանին Պիտի Տրամադրէ 40 Հրշէջ Մեքենայ Հայաշխարհ Հայաստան16 hours ago ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Թերթ».- Արտակարգ իրավիճակներու նախարար Հրաչեայ Ռոստոմեան յայտնեց, որ հրդեհներու դէմ պայքարին գծով միջազգային համագործակցութեան շնորհիւ, 2019ին Ճափոնի կառավարութիւնը նախարարութեան պիտի տրամադրէ 40 միաւոր հրշէջ–փրկարարական մեքենայ: Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
