Դերասան Ժան-Քլոտ Վան Տամ Երեւան Կը Ժամանէ

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Երկիր».- «Քամըտի Քլապ» (Comedy club) փառատօնին մասնակցելու համար Սեպտեմբեր 15ին Երեւան պիտի ժամանէ աշխարհահռչակ դերասան Ժան-Քլոտ Վան Տամ: Դերասանը փառատօնի նախագիծի նկարահանումներու պաշտօնական հիւրն է:
Նկարահանումները պիտի ընթանան Սեպտեմբեր 15էն 16, «Տաշիր» ընկերութիւններու խումբին աջակցութեամբ: Այդ օրերուն Երեւան պիտի գտնուին նաեւ ռուս յայտնի աստղեր:
