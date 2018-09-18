Գինիի Աւանդական Փառատօն՝ Արցախի Մէջ

0918winefestival

0918winefestival

ՍՏԵՓԱՆԱԿԵՐՏ.- Արցախի Տող գիւղին մէջ տեղի ունեցաւ հինգերորդ տարեկան գինիի փառատօնը, որուն մասնակցելու համար հարիւրաւոր մարդիկ եկած էին Արցախի, Հայաստանի ու արտասահմանի զանազան շրջաններէ:

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

*

Top