Ճատրակի Հայաստանի Հաւաքականը Պարտուեցաւ Ատրպէյճանի Խումբէն

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Ճատրակի տղամարդոց Հայաստանի հաւաքականը Ողիմպիականի 5րդ փուլին պարտութիւն կրեց՝ Հայաստան-Ատրպէյճան 1.5-2.5:
Այս փուլին, հայկական խումբի մրցակիցը Ատրպէյճանն էր: Առաջատարներ Լեւոն Արոնեան եւ Գաբրիէլ Սարգսեան պարտուեցան, Հրանդ Մելքումեան յաղթեց, իսկ Հայկ Մարտիրոսեան ոչ-ոքի աւարտեց խաղը:
