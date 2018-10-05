Գարեգին Բաղրամեան Կը Նշանակուի Ուժանիւթի Ենթակառուցուածքներու Եւ Բնական Պաշարներու Նախարար։

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Հիմք ընդունելով վարչապետին առաջարկը, նախագահ Արմէն Սարգսեանի հրամանագրով‘ Գարեգին Բաղրամեան նշանակուեցաւ ուժանիւթի ենթակառուցուածքներու եւ բնական պաշարներու նախարար:

