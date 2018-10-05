Տիգրան Բալայեան՝ Հոլանտայի Մօտ Հայաստանի Արտակարգ Եւ Լիազօր Դեսպան Հայաշխարհ Հայաստան18 hours ago ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Հիմք ընդունելով վարչապետին առաջարկը, նախագահ Արմէն Սարգսեան ստորագրեց հրամանագիր մը՝ Տիգրան Բալայեանին նշանակելով Հոլանտայի մէջ Հայաստանի Հանրապետութեան արտակարգ եւ լիազօր դեսպան (նստավայրը՝ Լա Հէյ): Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
