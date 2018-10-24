Վարուժան Ներսիսեան Կը Նշանակուի Ուաշինկթընի Մօտ Դեսպան Գաղութի Կեանքէն Հայաշխարհ Հայաստան2 hours ago ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Հայաստանի նախագահ Արմէն Սարգսեանի հրամանագիրով Վարուժան Ներսիսեան նշանակուեցաւ Ամերիկայի Միացեալ Նահանգներու մօտ Հայաստանի արտակարգ եւ լիազօր դեսպան: Ներսիսեան կու գայ փոխառինելու դեսպան Գրիգոր Յովհաննիսեանը: Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.