Նիկոլ Փաշինեան Կարճատեւ Արձակուրդ Կ՛առնէ

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Վարչապետի պաշտօնակատար Նիկոլ Փաշինեան տեղեկացուց, որ կարճատեւ արձակուրդի կ՛երթայ:
«Մինչեւ Երկուշաբթի կտրւում եմ բոլոր գործերից: Ձեր թոյլտուութեամբ՝ ինձ թոյլ եմ տալիս փոքրիկ արձակուրդ: Սիրում եմ բոլորիդ», գրած է Փաշինեան իր «Ֆէյսպուք»ի էջին վրայ:
