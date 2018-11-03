ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Վատիկանի մօտ Հայաստանի դեսպան Միքայէլ Մինասեան ետ կանչուած է Երեւան: Մինասեան նաեւ Հայաստանը պիտի չներկայացնէ Փորթուգալի եւ Մալթայի մօտ:
Մինասեան նախկին նախագահ Սերժ Սարգսեանի փեսան է: Ըստ տարածուած լուրերու՝ անոր հակակշիռին տակ կը գտնուին Հայաստանի պատկերասփիւռի կայաններուն մեծ մասը:
