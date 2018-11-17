Նիկոլ Փաշինեան Հեռաձայնային Զրոյց Ունեցաւ Վլատիմիր Փութինի Հետ

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Հայաստանի վարչապետի պաշտօնակատար Նիկոլ Փաշինեան Ուրբաթ, 16 Նոյեմբերին, հեռաձայնային զրոյց ունեցաւ Ռուսիոյ նախագահ Վլատիմիր Փութինի հետ:
Զրոյցին ընթացքին քննարկուեցան եւրասիական համարկման միաւորումներու ծիրին մէջ փոխգործակցութեան վերաբերող այժմէական հարցեր:
