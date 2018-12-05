Գամիշլիի Մէջ՝ Ահաբեկչական Պայթում

ՀԱԼԷՊ, «Գանձասար».- 4 Դեկտեմբերի առաւօտեան, Գամիշլիի Քորնիշ փողոցին մէջ ահաբեկիչներու կողմէ զետեղուած ռումբի մը պայթումին հետեւանքով, տեղւոյն պաշտպանական ջոկատներէն երկու պահակներ վիրաւորուեցան:

