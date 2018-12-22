Մանուէլ Գրիգորեան Գրաւով Ազատ Պիտի Արձակուի Հայաշխարհ Հայաստան13 hours ago ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Երեւան քաղաքի ընդհանուր իրաւասութեան դատարանի դատաւոր Դաւիթ Բալայեան բաւարարեց Մանուէլ Գրիգորեանի պաշտպան փաստաբաններու միջնորդութիւնը եւ ոորշեց Գրիգորեանը բանտէն ազատ արձակել՝ 25 միլիոն դրամ գրաւի դիմաց: Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
