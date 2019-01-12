Ռոպերթ Քոչարեանի Կալանքը Երկարաձգելու Միջնորդութիւն Կը Ներկայացուի

0112kocharian

 

0112kocharian

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ.- Յատուկ քննչական ծառայութիւնը (ՅՔԾ) Հայաստանի երկրորդ նախագահ Ռոպերթ Քոչարեանի կալանքը եւս երկու ամիսով երկարաձգելու միջնորդութիւն ներկայացուց Երեւան քաղաքի ընդհանուր իրաւասութեան դատարանին:

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

*

Top