Նիկոլ Փաշինեան Պիտի Մասնակցի Տաւոսի Համաշխարհային Տնտեսական Համաժողովին

Հայաստանի վարչապետ Նիկոլ Փաշինեան Կիրակի, 20 Յունուարին կը մեկնի Զիւրիխ մասնակցելու համար Տաւոսի տնտեսական համաժողովին: Զիւրիխի մէջ կը նախատեսուի Հայաստանի վարչապետ Նիկոլ Փաշինեանի հանդիպումը Զուիցերիա-Հայաստան առեւտուրի պալատի ներկայացուցիչներու եւ զուիցերիացի գործարարներու հետ։
