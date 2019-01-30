Քանի Մը Տողով

Արհեստավարժ թենիսի լաւագոյն մարզիկներու նորագոյն դասաւարման մէջ, ռուսահայ Կարէն Խաչանով մնացած է 11րդ (2880 կէտ) դիրքին վրայ, հակառակ այն իրողութեան, որ դուրս մնացած էր Աւստրալիոյ բաց մրցաշարքէն: Կանանց դասաւորման մէջ, Ռուսիան ներկայացնող Մարկարիթա Գասպարեան տասը դիրքի ոստում մը արձանագրելով այժմ կը գտնուի 81րդ դիրքին վրայ (732 կէտ):
