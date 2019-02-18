Հայ Ամերիկեան Թանգարանի Հանգանակութիւնը Յաջողութեամբ Պսակուեցաւ

A0219musuem

Կիրակի, 17 Փետրուարին, Հայ Ամերիկեան Թանգարանին ի նպաստ հանգանակային հեռասփռուած արշաւը յաջողութեամբ պսակուեցաւ գոյացնելով $8,138,986: Մանրամասնութիւնները կը ներկայացնենք յաջորդիւ:

