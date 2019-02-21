2018ին Թուրքիա Այցելած Են Շուրջ 52 Հազար Հայաստանցիներ

ՊՈԼԻՍ, «Մարմարա».- Թուրքիոյ զբօսաշրջութեան նախարարութեան կողմէ հրապարակուած տուեալներուն համաձայն՝ 2018ին, Թուրքիա այցելած են 51,880 հայաստանցիներ, որ 7.7 տոկոսով աւելի է 2017ի տուեալէն։
2017ին այդ թիւը 48,320 եղած էր, իսկ 2016ին՝ 39,630։
Ամէնէն մեծ թիւով հայաստանցիներու այցելութիւնները արձանագրուած էին 2011ին, երբ այդ ցուցանիշը հասած էր 73,000ի։
