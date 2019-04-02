Հայուհին՝ Միացեալ Նահանգներու Ճատրակի Կանանց Փոխախոյեան

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Հայերն Այսօր».- Սէյնթ Լուիս քաղաքին մէջ աւարտեցան Միացեալ Նահանգներու ճատրակի կանանց եւ տղամարդոց աւարտախաղերը:
Կանանց բաժինին մէջ իր մասնակցութիւնը բերաւ նաեւ ամերիկահայ Տաթեւ Աբրահամեան, որ ըստ Հայաստանի ճատրակի դաշնակցութեան պաշտօնական կայքին, շահեցաւ 7.5 կէտ, նուաճելով արծաթէ մետալը:
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.