Խաչատուր Խաչատրեան Նշանակուեցաւ Վազգէն Սարգսեանի Անուան Ռազմական Համալսարանի Պետ

0406khachadour

ԵՐԵՒԱՆ, «Արմէնփրէս».- Նախագահ Արմէն Սարգսեանի հրամանագիրով Խաչատուր Խաչատրեան նշանակուեցաւ պաշտպանութեան նախարարութեան Վազգէն Սարգսեանի անուան ռազմական համալսարանի պետ:

