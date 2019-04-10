Իտալիոյ Խորհրդարանը Ճանչցաւ Հայոց Ցեղասպանութիւնը Գլխաւոր Լուրեր Լուրեր31 mins ago ՀՌՈՄ.- Քիչ առաջ, ազգային բարերար եւ հասարակակաան գործիչ Ալեքքօ Պեզիքեան հեռաձայնով տեղեկացուց, որ Իտալիոյ Խորհրդարանը 382 թեր քուէով (ընդհանուր թիւը 432 է) հաստատեց Հայոց Ցեղասպանութիւնը ճանչցող բանաձեւը: Sharing Twitter0 Facebook0 Google +0 Linkedin0 Email this article Print this article Authors armenianeditor
